Israel attack on Tehran grave violation of international laws

In a press release issued today, Foreign Office (FO) said that Israeli military strikes against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran are a grave violation of the UN Charter and the international law.

The statement by the FO comes after Israel hit at Iran early on Saturday, with its military saying it was conducting strikes against military targets in response to Tehran’s attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile in its statement, Pakistan said that Israel bears full responsibility for the current cycle of escalation and expansion of the conflict.

The press release called on the world to pay its role for restoring regional peace and security.

“We call on the UN Security council to play its role for the maintenance of international peace and security, and to take immediate steps to bring an end to Israeli recklessness in the region and its criminal behaviour,” the FO added.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia also condemned Israel’s attack, and warned against any further expansion of the conflict in the Middle East.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and denunciation” of the Israeli strikes and emphasised its “firm position rejecting escalation of the conflict in the region”, which “threatens the security and the stability of countries and peoples” in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said on X.

MNA/