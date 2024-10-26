Two Iranian Army forces martyred in Israel attack

Two forces of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran were martyred last night while confronting the projectiles of the criminal Zionist regime in order to defend the security of Iran and prevent harm to the nation and the interests of the country.

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, Iran Air Defense Force said.

Saying that the Israeli regime's attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system, it added that the Zionists' aggressive action caused limited damage to several sites.

This item will be updated...

MNA/Alalam channel