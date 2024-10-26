'Israel is too weak to seriously harm Greater Iran': MP

"The Zionist enemy is like small money(coins), it only makes noise but has no value and effect," the spokesman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission wrote on his X account.

"Zionists are too weak to seriously harm Greater Iran," Ebrahim Rezaei wrote.

The public relations office of the Iranian air defense command issued a statement on Saturday announcing that Israeli airstrikes against military centers in Tehran, the western province of Ilam, and the southwestern province of Khuzestan have been intercepted and countered successfully.

The authority of the Islamic Republic humiliates the enemies of the Iranian nation, he wrote in a post decorated with a photo of the Iranian flag.

At 02:15 local time (10:45 GMT late Friday), sounds resembling explosions were heard in several parts of Iran, particularly west of the capital. Additionally, Iran's anti-missile system was once again activated in some eastern and central areas about two and a half hours later in response to new strikes.

Iran's air defense force issued a statement following the Israeli regime's aggression on Iranian soil on Saturday.

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, it said.

Saying that the Israeli regime's attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system, it added that the Zionists' aggressive action caused limited damage to several sites.

