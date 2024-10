Israeli media reported that multiple explosions heard in the city of Haifa on Sunday.

The source belonging to Israeli regime also said that sirens sounded in Carmel, Haifa and its surroundings.

The Israeli army announced that it had observed that 3 missiles were fired towards Haifa Bay, Acre and Upper Galilee.

The sources also released footage of Hezbollah's new missile attack on the north of occupied Palestine.

