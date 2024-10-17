Farsi edition of "The Humanomics in the New Era" released

The Persian version of Xinhua News Agency's research report, which highlights China's practice of a new development format that underscores the symbiotic relationship between humanities and economy, was released during the 6th World Media Summit (WMS) on Sunday.

Titled "The Humanomics in the New Era," the report was originally published in Chinese, English, French and Russian by New China Research, Xinhua's think tank, during the 5th WMS last year. It has now been translated into Persian by Iran's Mehr Media Group.

At the release ceremony in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati, CEO of the group, presented the Persian edition to Fu Hua, president of Xinhua.

Rahmati said the report offers fresh insights for countries like Iran by introducing innovative theories on the coordinated development of the people, the culture and the economy. He said that the group hopes to introduce more Chinese experience and solutions to the Iranian people.

Mehr Media Group is a leading media organization in Iran and is headquartered in Tehran, according to a report by the Xinhua.

Also, on the sidelines of 6th World Media Summit underway in Urumqi, Mehr CEO and Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of media and information.

