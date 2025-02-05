"In line with its charter, USAID should support the economy, healthcare, and education as well as offer humanitarian responses. In fact, the agency has become a criminal network that operates in more than 100 countries and controls an annual budget of $50 billion to $60 billion," the senior Russian legislator wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Today, the USAID headquarters in Washington has shut down, and USAID is about to be dismantled. Now it is important that those guilty of its crimes be punished and that there is no recurrence of this," he emphasized, according to TASS.

Among other things, the agency has played a role in preparing coups worldwide, and its so-called "democracy promotion" programs have harmed Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, and a number of other countries, Volodin argued. In the past decade, USAID has spent more than $2 billion on former Soviet republics, of which "52% was allocated to Ukraine," he revealed.

Also, USAID took part in funding research on biological weapons. A Duma-led parliamentary probe into the Pentagon’s projects to set up and run biolabs in Ukraine three years ago revealed that "the United States and personally [former US President Joe] Biden and his son [Hunter] are behind projects to develop and distribute weapons of mass destruction globally," Volodin recalled. According to him, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and Biden have turned Ukrainian citizens into test subjects.

MA/PR