Mar 4, 2025, 3:14 PM

Syrian ruler Jolani arrives in Cairo

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Syrian new ruler Abu Muhammad Al Jolani also known as Ahmad Al-Sharaa arrived in

Syrian self-proclaimed interim President Abu Muhammad Al Jolani also know Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in Cairo to attend Extraordinary Arab Summit on developments in Palestine on Tuesday. 

The visit is the first by Jolani to Egypt since he declared himself president in late January following the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad government by the HTS-led militias. 

The Arab leaders on Tuesday to formulate a unified Arab stance on the Palestinian issue and present an Arab counterproposal to US plans for the displacement of Gaza's population.

