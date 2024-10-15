Mass funeral held for IRGC cmdr. assassinated by Israel

The body of General Abbas Nilforoushan arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning.

A number of Iranian statesmen and military officials attended a ceremony welcoming the martyred IRGC general at the Mehrabad International Airport.

Nilforoushan was martyred during intense Israeli airstrikes against Dahiyeh that also led to the martyrdom of the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

In a statement on Friday, the IRGC said that Major General Nilforoushan's body was recovered after day and night efforts of a search group, adding that the Iranian general was martyred in the savage attack by bloodthirsty Zionist regime on September ۲۷ in Dahiyeh of Beirut, along with Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the late Secretary General of Hezbollah of Lebanon.

The statement further said that a funeral ceremony will be held once the body of the martyr is returned to his homeland.

A large number of people from different walks of life have also attended the farewell ceremony of martyr Nilforoushan.

High-ranking IRGC officials including the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, and Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) General Fadavi are present in this ceremony.

