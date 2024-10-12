Russian forces hit Ukrainian energy facilities

"Russian tactical aircraft, strike drones, missile forces and artillery units hit the energy infrastructure facilities ensuing the operation of the defense industry, as well as enemy troops and equipment in 146 areas," the statement reads.

"Units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit the troops and equipment of the 31st and 118th mechanized brigades, the 141st Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 35 Marine Brigade, the 103rd and 108th territorial defense brigades near Kazatskoye in the Kherson Region, Kamenskoye, Novodanilovka, Belogorye and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zakhorozhe Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lose up to 70 troops," the statement reads.

The enemy also lost seven motor vehicles, a Bogdana 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, a D-44 85 mm divisional gun and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare system. Besides, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot.

