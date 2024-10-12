  1. Politics
Oct 12, 2024, 11:14 AM

Despite Israeli threats;

Iran's parliament speaker displays power in Beirut sky

Iran's parliament speaker displays power in Beirut sky

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – Despite regional tensions and aerial threats, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf himself flew the airplane to travel to the Lebanese capital, Beirut on Saturday.

"I have traveled to Beirut at the invitation of Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to convey the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian president to the people of Lebanon and the Resistance," the Iranian Parliament Speaker, who is also a pilot, said upon his arrival in the Arab country.

Iran's Parliament Speaker also visited the site of buildings destroyed recently by Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut.

After meeting with the Lebanese authorities, Ghalibaf will leave Beirut for Geneva this evening to attend the IPU meeting.

The 49th Assembly of the IPU will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on 13-17 October 2024.

MNA/

News ID 222798
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Comments

    • Ah Sole ZW 11:41 - 2024/10/12
      2 0
      Reply
      Here is some good news, Iran said Friday it had recovered the body of a Revolutionary Guards general killed alongside Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike last month in Beirut.
    • kambiz GB 13:49 - 2024/10/12
      2 0
      Reply
      best wishes

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News