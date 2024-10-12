Iran's parliament speaker displays power in Beirut sky

"I have traveled to Beirut at the invitation of Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to convey the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian president to the people of Lebanon and the Resistance," the Iranian Parliament Speaker, who is also a pilot, said upon his arrival in the Arab country.

Iran's Parliament Speaker also visited the site of buildings destroyed recently by Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut.

After meeting with the Lebanese authorities, Ghalibaf will leave Beirut for Geneva this evening to attend the IPU meeting.

The 49th Assembly of the IPU will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on 13-17 October 2024.

