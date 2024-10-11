Iran condemns terrorist attack on coal miners in Pakistan

In a statement on Friday, Esmail Baghaei, stressed the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in condemning all forms of terrorism and violent extremism, adding that effectively dealing with this sinister phenomenon of terrorism requires the cooperation of all countries at the regional and international levels.

The spokesperson further expressed sympathy with the victims and survivors of the crime, offering condolences of the government and people of Iran to the government and people of Pakistan. He also asked God Almighty for forgiveness for the deceased and speedy recovery for the injured.

Pakistani police said that armed assailants killed 20 miners and injured another seven at a small private coal mine in southwest Pakistan.

MNA