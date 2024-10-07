Pezeshkian highlights plight of Children in Gaza on kids day

In the message posted on his X platform account on Monday, Pezeshkian said that the world should be a safe place for children, adding that the children have the right to live happily and in peace despite wars and chaos in the current world.

“The genocide of thousands of innocent children in Gaza has made this year’s Children’s Day a bitter occasion for the people,” said the president in the message which was posted in Farsi.

Estimates suggest that more than 11,000 children have been killed in Gaza in a year of Israeli war on the Palestinian territory.

MNA