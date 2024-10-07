  1. World
Air France extends suspension of flights to Beirut, Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) - Air France has extended its suspension of flights between Paris and Tel Aviv until October 15, and between Paris and Beirut until October 26, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

