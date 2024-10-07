Air France extends suspension of flights to Beirut, Tel Aviv

Air France has extended the suspension of its flights between Paris and Tel Aviv until October 15 and between Paris and Beirut until October 26 due to security concerns in the region, an airline spokesman said on Monday.
Air France has extended the suspension of its flights between Paris and Tel Aviv until October 15 and between Paris and Beirut until October 26 due to security concerns in the region, an airline spokesman said on Monday.
