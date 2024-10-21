  1. Politics
British Airways suspends flights to Israel until end of March

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – British Airways has suspended its flights to Israel until the end of March, while Lufthansa said it was extending the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv to November 10.

According to Israeli regime media, a spokesperson for British Airways said in an emailed statement said, “This will give greater certainty to our customers who we are contacting to advise them of their options, including a full refund.”

The German company said in a statement, “the Lufthansa Group airlines... have decided to extend the suspension of their flights to Tel Aviv up to and including 10 November 2024.”

Israel’s airport earlier resumed operations at the country’s main airport, Ben Gurion, after briefly closing its airspace, Gulf News reported. 

“The airport is open for landings and departures,” the airport authority said in a statement, while Israeli media reported a “suspicious object” being spotted near the facility that had led to the closure of the facility for about 30 minutes.

