Two Israeli troopers killed in Iraqi drone attack, 24 others

Israeli media reports say two of the injured were seriously and one other moderately on Thursday.

The Israeli army claimed two drones had entered the Israeli-occupied territories, one of them being intercepted and the other hitting the Israeli base.

Earlier, Iraq’s Islamic Resistance, an umbrella group of anti-Israel Iraqi factions, said on Friday that it had fired three drones at Israeli military positions in the occupied Golan Heights and Tabariya.

Separately, the regime admitted that 25 of its soldiers have been wounded in Lebanon and Gaza in the past hours amid retaliatory attacks by the resistance.

The Israeli military also said 11 of its troops had been injured critically, without elaborating further.

Israel is known for imposing strict censorship regarding its military losses, and over the past year, it has faced widespread accusations of underreporting casualties in both Gaza and Lebanon.

The regime has admitted that nine of its soldiers have been killed in combat in Lebanon.

That’s while on Thursday, Hezbollah said it had killed at least 17 Israeli soldiers and troops during “heroic confrontations” on that day alone.

An Israeli media report in December last year said the regime is underreporting soldier casualties by 50 percent.

Furthermore, an August Israeli media report said that at least 10,000 Israeli soldiers had been killed or injured during the prolonged months of combat in the Gaza Strip.

MNA/