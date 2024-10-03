  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 3, 2024, 10:32 AM

Satellite images show serious damages to Israeli airfield

Satellite images show serious damages to Israeli airfield

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – First images from satellites show serious damages to the Israeli Nevatim Airbase after Iran's ballistic missiles hit the base on Tuesday.

Satellite images of an aircraft hangar at a key Israeli military air base taken after a massive barrage of Iranian missiles appear to show a large hole in the roof, Times of Israel reported.

Images of the Nevatim Airbase in southern occupied lands on Wednesday show the damage to the roof in a row of buildings near a runway. Large pieces of debris can be seen spread around the building.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to a request from the Israeli media for comment about the satellite images. The Times of Israel said that the military censorship cleared the image for publication.

The Israeli military on Wednesday acknowledged that some of its airbases were hit in Iran’s attack.

  Satellite images show serious damages to Israeli airfield

Satellite images show serious damages to Israeli airfield

News ID 222364

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News