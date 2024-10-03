  Satellite images show serious damages to Israeli airfield

Satellite images of an aircraft hangar at a key Israeli military air base taken after a massive barrage of Iranian missiles appear to show a large hole in the roof, Times of Israel reported.

Images of the Nevatim Airbase in southern occupied lands on Wednesday show the damage to the roof in a row of buildings near a runway. Large pieces of debris can be seen spread around the building.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to a request from the Israeli media for comment about the satellite images. The Times of Israel said that the military censorship cleared the image for publication.

The Israeli military on Wednesday acknowledged that some of its airbases were hit in Iran’s attack.