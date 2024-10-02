Biden opposes Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear sites

"We'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do, but all seven of us (G7 nations) agree that they have a right to respond but the response but they should respond proportionally," Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One, according to Reuters.

Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israeli regime on Tuesday in retaliation for the regime's crimes in Lebanon and Syria and violating Iran's sovereignty in martyring Hamas chief Ismail Haniayeh.

Biden told reporters that there would be more sanctions imposed on Iran and said he would speak soon with Netanyahu.

The Israeli regime's security cabinet said on Wednesday that Israeli response to Iran will come after coordinating with US.

Iran Has warned the regime against any more act of adventurism, saying that the retaliation will be much more crushing than the yesterday's attack.

MNA