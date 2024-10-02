Erdogan warns about Israel's ground invasion in Lebanon

"The consequences of a ground operation in Lebanon will not be similar to (Israel’s) past occupations," Erdogan said in an address at the reopening of Türkiye's parliament from its summer recess, made just hours after Israeli troops and tanks started moving into neighboring Lebanon.

Condemning Israel's actions in the region, he blasted the nearly year-long "genocide" in Gaza and recent "terrorist attacks" in Lebanon that have killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands, saying Israel’s government is trying to provoke regional countries into conflict.

Israel’s actions are not getting the "necessary and sufficient response from the world," he said.

Referring to Israel’s nearly year-long offensive on Gaza, which has killed over 41,600 people and injured over 96,000, Erdogan added: "In the last 51 weeks, under the leadership of (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, a figure compared to Hitler, the state of Israel has recklessly committed all crimes against humanity."

"No matter what Israel does, it will be stopped sooner or later," he added.

"Driven by the delusion of ‘promised land,’ after Palestine and Lebanon, the Israeli government will set its sights on our (Turkish) homeland," he warned.

MNA/