Oct 1, 2024, 12:25 PM

Putin reshuffles Russian Security Council

Putin reshuffles Russian Security Council

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin reshuffled the Russian Security Council, introducing several key new members.

Xinhua reported, citing the Russian presidential decree, four new officials have been appointed to the council: Presidential Aide Alexey Dyumin, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Head of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova, and Chief of the Presidential Special Programs Directorate Alexander Linets.

Meanwhile, Putin removed Vladimir Yakushev, who was recently relieved of his duties as the Presidential Envoy to the Ural Federal District, from the Security Council.

The Russian Security Council is a constitutional advisory body that assists the president in decision-making on national security and strategic matters.

