Border guard martyred in SE Iran

Amir Mohammad Amiri was martyred following the clash between border guards of Makki border post and armed individuals in Hirmand County, in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Earlier on Sunday,

"On Sunday evening, one person was martyred and two people were injured as a result of a clash between armed gangs and border guards in the surrounding area of ​​Peshamag village in Rask County," said a security official in in Sistan and Baluchistan Province in southeast Iran.

The security source also told media that the armed gangs had to escape the scene after backup arrived to help the guards.

