Sep 29, 2024, 7:05 AM

US strikes Iraq-Syria border

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – The United States carried out an airstrike on the Al Bukamal region, located on the border of Iraq and Syria.

In response to a drone attack on its illegal base in Syria's Koniko oil field, the United States struck a position of the Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada Resistance group in Al Bukamal, located on the border of Iraq and Syria.

Local media in Iraq reported that one person was injured in the US military aggression.

The US military base in the Koniko oil field, located in the north of Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria, was targeted by a drone attack early on Sunday.

Arab sources reported massive blasts in the US illegal base following the drone attack.

