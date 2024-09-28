Several massive explosions heard in Tel Aviv

Media sources reported that three massive explosions were heard in Tel Aviv on Saturday morning.

The explosions were heard from the area between Herzliya to Rishon LeTsiyon, according to the reports.

The spokesperson of the Zionist regime's military also said that a surface-to-surface missile was fired from Lebanon toward the center of occupied Palestine.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Local sources reported that the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah was firing missiles at several targets in the north of occupied Palestine.

Following the missile attack, sirens went off in several occupied settlements.

