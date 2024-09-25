Colombian president calls Netanyahu 'criminal' at UNGA

"It is in this inequality ... that we find the logic of the mass destruction unleashed by the climate crisis and the logic of the bombs dropped by a criminal like Netanyahu on Gaza," said Gustavo Petro.

“When Gaza dies, all of humanity will die,” said the president. “Today we have 20,000 dead children. Presidents laugh at this situation in the UN General Assembly.”

The Colombian head of state said only the voices of world powers are heard on the international stage, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The power of a country in the world is no longer exercised by political and economic power, but by destroying humanity. Those of us who have the power to sustain life speak without being paid attention to. That is why they do not listen to us when we vote to stop the genocide in Gaza. The presidents who can destroy humanity do not listen to us,” he said.

SD/