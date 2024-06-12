Hezbollah fires 200 rockets towards occupied lands

The barrages marked the largest attack carried out by Hezbollah during ongoing fighting on the Lebanon border, amid the war in the Gaza Strip, according to the Zionist regime media including the Times of Israel.

The successive attacks began on Wednesday morning with a barrage of at least 90 rockets fired at several areas in northern the occupied lands, including Tiberias — for the first time amid the war — Safed and Rosh Pina, sending tens of thousands of Zionist settlers to shelters, as they celebrated the Shavuot holiday.

Lebanese Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported on Wednesday morning that a massive barrage of rockets was fired on the northern region, stressing that "the rocket barrages that were fired from Lebanon are the largest in terms of rocket type and number since the beginning of the war."

In a related development, Israeli media reported that additional rounds of sirens were activated in several settler communities in northern "Israel". Alerts were triggered in the Mount Meron area of the Upper al-Jalil.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent in South Lebanon confirmed this, stating that "Israel's" Meron base for air surveillance was one of the targets of the second rocket salvo launched from Lebanon.

The Hezbollah large-scale attack came after a senior commander of the movement became martyred in an Israeli regime strike.

According to the Times of Israel, a top Hezbollah official declared that the movement would step up its attacks on the occupying regime after the senior commander in south Lebanon the day before.

“We will increase the intensity, strength, quantity, and quality of our attacks,” says Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, speaking at the funeral of commander Taleb Sami Abdallah, who was martyred in the Israeli strike on Tuesday.

MNA