Xinhua reported that the three people were swept away by flash floods in Nghe An province.

More than 329 houses in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam provinces were damaged.

Nearly 5,000 hectares of rice and farm produce were inundated in the region.

Natural disasters in the Southeast Asian country left 147 people dead and missing in the first eight months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.

