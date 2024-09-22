Death toll rises to 384 in Myanmar after typhoon Yagi

Over a week ago, Typhoon Yagi swept across Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar, triggering widespread floods and landslides that have claimed hundreds of lives across the four nations, Phile News reported.

Myanmar has been particularly hard-hit, with the storm striking vulnerable communities already displaced by the country’s ongoing civil war, which has raged since the military coup on February 1, 2021. Last weekend, the junta made a rare appeal for international aid to deal with the scale of the disaster.

The United Nations estimates that the typhoon has affected some 887,000 people in Myanmar. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported “widespread destruction of homes, assets, water sources, and electrical infrastructure” in the hardest-hit regions.

Additionally, OCHA noted that roads, bridges, communication networks, schools, public services, places of worship, and agricultural land have suffered severe damage or been destroyed.

SD/