3 explosions reported in Iran's Garmsar oil factory

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Three explosions were reported in Garmsar Oil Factory in Semnan province on Monday, the governor of Garmsar County in Semnan province announced.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, Reza Khani pointed to the three explosions in an oil factory in Garmsar Industrial Town, saying that four operational teams have been dispatched to the scene of the incident.

The fire area is extensive and there is a high likelihood of further explosions, he added.

The governor announced the dispatch of other rescue and operational teams from neighborhood cities and said that there are 12 oil condensate tanks in the factory and the possibility of further explosions is high.

Unfortunately, two were injured in the blast and were sent to the hospital for undergoing treatment, he continued.

