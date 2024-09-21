Who was senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil?

Hezbollah confirmed Aqil was martyred on Friday, hours after the Israeli military said it had killed him in the attack on the Dahiyeh area.

The attack killed at least 14 people and wounded 66 others, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said, in a preliminary toll.

Aqil, a senior leader in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, was reportedly in a joint meeting between Hezbollah and an unnamed Palestinian group when the Israeli attack leveled at least two buildings.

Aqil joined Hezbollah in the 1980s, and was responsible for the group’s attacks outside of Lebanon, according to the Israeli military.

Like most senior Hezbollah military officials, Aqil has been a shadowy figure, making no public appearances or statements.

The Radwan Force is at the forefront of Hezbollah’s cross-border fighting with the Israeli regime.

Aqil was injured during the pagers explosions on Tuesday and was discharged from the hospital earlier on Friday, according to an Israeli newspaper.

