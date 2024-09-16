Iran envoy conveys Araghchi's message to Tunisian FM

Mir Masoud Hosseinian, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tunisia met and held talks with news Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Ali Nafti.

In this meeting, the Iranian envoy presented Foreign Minister Araghchi's message to Tunisian top diplomat.

Examining the political, cultural and economic relations of the parties and how to expand them and remove the obstacles were also discussed in this meeting.

The Iranian side also invited the Foreign Minister of Tunisia to visit Iran.

