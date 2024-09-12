Iraqi Kurdistan region will never be threat to Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met and held talks with the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region on Tuesday morning.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian thanked Barzani for attending the farewell ceremony of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in Tehran.

Calling for strengthening the relations between Tehran and Erbil with the aim of mutual progress and development, the Iranian president said, "In the talks we had with the Prime Minister of Iraq, we reached an agreement to formulate and specify the perspective of the development of bilateral cooperation in the form of a long-term comprehensive strategic document."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand cooperation with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq," he added.

He further cited that Iran is interested in expanding economic and commercial cooperation with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and it is necessary to strengthen the cooperation and provide the necessary security conditions to strengthen the economic and commercial relations between the two sides, especially in the border areas.

Barzani, for his part, termed Pezeshkian's visit to the Iraqi Kurdistan region a historic and important event.

"We are interested in expanding relations with Iran and I hope that from now on we will witness the acceleration of the process of expanding bilateral interactions," he cited.

"Our people will never forget the support and assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran and especially the sacrifices of Martyr Soleimani in difficult conditions," Barzani said, adding, "We believe that the Iranian Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini (RA), and the benignity of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, revived our identity and we always consider ourselves indebted to you."

"The Iraqi Kurdistan Region will never be a threat to Iran, on the contrary, we will try to be an opportunity for the Islamic Republic of Iran," he stressed.

Saying that Erbil adheres to the security agreement between Iran and Iraq, Barzani stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran can play a role and contribute to the strengthening of the relations and interactions of the Kurdistan Region with the central government of Iraq.

