ICC prosecutor urges on issuing arrest warrants for Israel PM

The arrest warrants are “necessary to ensure that they do not obstruct or endanger the investigation or court proceedings, prevent the continuing commission of the crimes alleged and/or the commission of other Rome Statute crimes,” Karim Khan wrote on Monday.

In May, Khan announced that the court was seeking arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant on charges of committing war crimes.

Israel has continued its onslaught on Gaza since last October, killing more than 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and leaving most of the enclave's population hungry, homeless and prone to disease.

Israel also faces accusations of genocide for its actions in the enclave at the International Court of Justice.

MNA/