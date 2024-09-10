"We look forward to the imminent conclusion of a new basic interstate treaty. We are completing the internal procedures necessary for the preparation of documents for signing by the presidents," Shoigu said according to TASS as reported by Reuters.

Iran has strongly rejectثی the accusations as part of Western propaganda to cover up for their complicity in the Zionist Israeli regime's crimes.

According to Reuters, Russia has said for some time that it intends to sign a major partnership treaty with the Islamic Republic, but Shoigu's statement was the strongest sign yet that such a deal is imminent.

