  1. Politics
Sep 10, 2024, 8:08 PM

Russia close to signing new treaty with Iran: Shoigu

Russia close to signing new treaty with Iran: Shoigu

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Russia has nearly completed the required procedures to sign a new bilateral treaty with Iran soon, Russia's top security official Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"We look forward to the imminent conclusion of a new basic interstate treaty. We are completing the internal procedures necessary for the preparation of documents for signing by the presidents," Shoigu said according to TASS as reported by Reuters. 

Iran has strongly rejectثی the accusations as part of Western propaganda to cover up for their complicity in the Zionist Israeli regime's crimes. 

According to Reuters, Russia has said for some time that it intends to sign a major partnership treaty with the Islamic Republic, but Shoigu's statement was the strongest sign yet that such a deal is imminent.

MNA

News ID 221018

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News