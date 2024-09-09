Hezbollah targets Israeli base in northern occupied Palestine

Issuing a statement, Hezbollah confirmed that it carried out the attack in support of the Palestinian resistance and the people in Gaza and also in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against the southern Lebanese villages and the residential areas, Al Mayadeen reported on Monday.

Hezbollah also said that to support the people of Gaza and the Palestinian resistance, it targeted the spying equipment of the Zionist Ma’ayan Baruch base with drones on Monday morning.

Zionist media also reported that warning alarms were activated in the Zionist settlements of Nahariya, Liman, Shlomi in the north of occupied Palestine.

According to reports, a drone attack on the Israeli base hit the target precisely.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza, nearly 40,972 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

MNA/PR