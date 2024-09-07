Iran to definitely avenge Ismail Haniyeh's blood

"Revenge is certain and it has been said many times and there is no doubt about it," Naghdi said on Saturday.

He further stressed that Iran's response to Israel must be given at a proper time to be effective.

"People Would hear good news about the revenge."

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Naghdi said that the US is complicit in the Israeli regime's crimes in Gaza and must be held accountable.

He further cited that today, even the Zionist settlers oppose the continuation of Israeli crimes but the US still continues to support the Israeli barbarism.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/IRN85589225/Alalam channel