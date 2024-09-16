US protesters in Los Angeles decry killing of Gaza kids

Dozens of the pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night before the 76th Primetime Emmys ceremony began, US media outlet Variety reported.

They chanted slogans in support of Palestinians as they marched down Figueroa Street, the path leading to the red carpet of the Emmys, which is among the biggest awarding ceremonies in the worldwide television industry.

The demonstrators, some of them wearing traditional Palestinian scarf keffiyeh, held signs reading “no justification for murder of children.”

This is not the first time that pro-Palestinian protesters have used an awards show to make their voices heard regarding the Israeli atrocities being committed against Palestinians.

Last year, the Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, were delayed when a group of demonstrators took to the Sunset Boulevard to protest Israel’s war on Gaza. Also, a few weeks ago, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters whose chants echoed through the event.

