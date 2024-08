The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mehdi Sobhani met and held talks with the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

While examining a wide range of key issues of bilateral relations between Armenia and Iran, the parties discussed the prospect of deepening cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

In this meeting, the two officials also exchanged views on regional developments.

