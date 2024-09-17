Erdogan to highlight Gaza genocide at UN General Assembly

This year's speech is expected to focus on the ongoing attacks by the Israeli occupation regime in Gaza, Turkish media reported.

Erdoğan first attended the UN 60th General Assembly in 2005 during his tenure as Türkiye's prime minister. He delivered his first speech as president at the UN 69th General Assembly in 2014.

Erdoğan's upcoming address will likely highlight Turkey's stance on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for international action in response to the situation.

