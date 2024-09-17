  1. Politics
Sep 17, 2024, 2:49 PM

Erdogan to highlight Gaza genocide at UN General Assembly

Erdogan to highlight Gaza genocide at UN General Assembly

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will deliver his 14th address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 24.

This year's speech is expected to focus on the ongoing attacks by the Israeli occupation regime in Gaza, Turkish media reported.

Erdoğan first attended the UN 60th General Assembly in 2005 during his tenure as Türkiye's prime minister. He delivered his first speech as president at the UN 69th General Assembly in 2014.

Erdoğan's upcoming address will likely highlight Turkey's stance on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for international action in response to the situation.

SD/FNA1726567937871638641

News ID 221413

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News