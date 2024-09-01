  1. Politics
Russia reacts to constructing Lithuania's NATO-aligned base

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – The construction of a military base in Lithuania for the possible deployment of Bundeswehr soldiers is seen as a provocative act due to the increase in NATO's military capabilities near Russia's borders, Russia says.

"We consistently emphasize that the increase in activity and military potential of NATO and its member states near the Russian borders is provocative in nature," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that "this also applies to the planned deployment of a Bundeswehr brigade on Lithuanian territory, for which military bases are being built," according to Sputnik.

Earlier in August, media reported that Lithuania had begun construction of a military base, with 4,000 Bundeswehr soldiers to be stationed there by the end of 2027. 

