Iranian poet, songwriter Mohamad Ali Bahmani dies at 82

Bahmani was admitted to the hospital due to brain complications.
He wrote songs for several music albums and TV series, in addition to writing poems.
Details of Bahmani’s funeral ceremony will be released soon.
SD/6211625
TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Famous Iranian poet and songwriter Mohamad Ali Bahmani died at the age of 82 in Tehran on Friday evening after a stroke.
Bahmani was admitted to the hospital due to brain complications.
He wrote songs for several music albums and TV series, in addition to writing poems.
Details of Bahmani’s funeral ceremony will be released soon.
SD/6211625
Your Comment