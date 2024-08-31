  1. Politics
Aug 31, 2024, 8:37 AM

5 killed, dozens injured in attack on Russia’s Belgorod

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) -At least five people were killed and 37 others injured in Ukraine's drone and missile attack on Russia’s Belgorod on Friday evening.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukrainian forces were using “Vampir” multiple-launch rocket systems with cluster munitions in the attack on the city of Belgorod and its surrounding areas.

Among the dead were one woman and four men, according to Gladkov, who also confirmed that at least six children were among the injured. Ten people were hospitalized in critical condition.

The attack caused significant property damage, including shattered windows and damaged facades in residential buildings and businesses, Gladkov said. A video shared on Telegram showed him surveying the damage as emergency responders extinguished fires on a building’s roof.

