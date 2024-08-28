  1. World
Aug 28, 2024, 4:53 PM

Hezbollah conducts new attacks on Israel military headquarter

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Lebanon's Hezbollah announced its new drone operation against the Zionist regime's soldiers in the north of occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah announced in a statement that to support the steadfast Palestinian nation in Gaza and help its brave and noble resistance and in response to the aggressive attack on Beqaa Valley last night, the Islamic Resistance combatants on Wednesday carried out a large-scale drone attack on the headquarters of the Western Brigade of the Zionist regime in the south of Ya'ara town.

Hezbollah stated that the gathering centers of Zionist officers and soldiers were carefully targeted in this attack.

During the last 10 months, Hezbollah has targeted more than 2,500 military positions of the Israeli army.

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance has emphasized that these operations will continue as long as the Zionist regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip continue.

