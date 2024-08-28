  1. Sports
Aug 28, 2024, 12:30 PM

11 countries ready to attend Tehran World Tennis C'ships

11 countries ready to attend Tehran World Tennis C'ships

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Some 11 countries have expressed readiness to participate in the World Tennis Championships in Tehran, Iran.

The Tehran World Tennis Championships will take place in Iran's capital at the Enghelab Sports Complex from September 8 to 22.

Currently, 28 athletes and coaches from Australia, the Czech Republic, India, Russia, Belarus, Slovakia, Spain, Romania, France, Germany, and Italy have confirmed their participation in the tournament.

Due to the time remaining until the tournament, more participants may join, and it appears that the number of foreign participants is on the rise.

AMK/TSN3143734

News ID 220330

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News