11 countries ready to attend Tehran World Tennis C'ships

The Tehran World Tennis Championships will take place in Iran's capital at the Enghelab Sports Complex from September 8 to 22.

Currently, 28 athletes and coaches from Australia, the Czech Republic, India, Russia, Belarus, Slovakia, Spain, Romania, France, Germany, and Italy have confirmed their participation in the tournament.

Due to the time remaining until the tournament, more participants may join, and it appears that the number of foreign participants is on the rise.

