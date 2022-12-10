Iran to host 2023 West Asian Tennis Tournament

Azizi said that the ITF elected Iran to host the 2023 West Asian Tennis Tournament in the men’s and women’s categories.

He added that the U-12 West Asian Tennis competition would be held for the first time in Iran, during which athletes in the two categories of girls and boys from March 27 to April 1 will compete with each other in Tehran.

Referring to the holding of the nine international U-18 events in 2023, he stressed Iran’s first international event in 2023 will start on January 21, 2023, at the Kish Olympic Grounds, during which tennis players will compete in both men's and women's categories.

