Pezeshkian urges enemies to adhere to their commitments

Pezeshkian made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the introduction ceremony of the new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday.

“The actions of enemies against our country are cruel. We adhered to our commitments and they must stick to their commitments,” Pezeshkian said, adding that his administration would prioritize strengthening and expanding relations with neighboring states, PressTV reported.

He said that the development of relations with neighboring countries would contribute to making sanctions ineffective.

The Iranian president further stressed that his government’s priorities are based on the policies of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, which is establishing ties and doing other affairs with countries with honor, wisdom, and in Iran’s interest.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought to avoid war and establish peace, but it will never accept oppression, he further stressed.

