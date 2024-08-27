Iran reacts to deadly terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani on Tuesday condemned Saturday's terrorist attack in Burkina Faso, which resulted in the death and wounding of several hundreds of military forces and ordinary citizens of the African country.

The senior Iranian diplomat offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery for sthe injured.

At least 340 were killed and injured in a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso's Barsalogho region.

The attack took place on Saturday in the region of Barsalogho, about 40km north of the strategic town of Kaya.

An armed group linked to al-Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reports suggest that the attack killed up to 200 people and injured at least 140 others.

