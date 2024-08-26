Tel Aviv comes under missile attack

The military wing of the Hamas movement, Qassam Brigades, announced that it had carried out a missile attack on Tel Aviv.

Issuing a statement on Monday night, Qassam Brigades said that the attack was a response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian nation and the killing of civilians in Gaza.

Zionist sources reported that the missile defense systems had been activated to intercept the missiles.

Footage released on social media indicates that at least one of the missiles hit south of Tel Aviv.

No details regarding the damage and possible casualties of the attack have been published by the Zionist sources as of yet.

Despite more than 10 months of fighting with the Zionist enemy in the Gaza Strip, Hamas still maintains its power and targets the Israeli regime's positions.

