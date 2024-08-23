China, Belarus to strengthen defense cooperation

"The two sides will strengthen cooperation in the fields of defense, justice, law enforcement, and security," the communique, published on Friday by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, says.

The parties will also deepen cooperation in the training of military personnel, jointly combating cybercrime and transnational crime, as well as in the fight against terrorism, extremism, and separatism, it said, Sputnik reported.

"The two sides condemn the use of illegal unilateral coercive measures, and believe that such measures not only violate international law, including the UN Charter, but also contradict the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," the communique reads.

The two nations also stated that they would work together to build a new type of international relations and support an equal and orderly, multipolar world.

MP/PR