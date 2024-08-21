Russia said that its forces has taken control of the strategically important logistics hub of Niu-York in eastern Ukraine, the attack is part of Moscow’s grinding drive to capture the entire Donetsk region.

A statement by the Defense Ministry announced that Russian forces captured the settlement of Niu-York and "defeated" a large group of Ukrainian troops, Anadolu news agency reported.

Niu-York is located about 7.2 kilometers (4.4 miles) south of the industrial city of Toretsk, a key front in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

As Ukrainian forces seek to advance in Russia's Kursk region, the Niu-York's fate reflects Moscow's advance in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense had previously announced in a statement that the army forces of this country have taken the control the town of Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

