Russian air defenses shoot down 10 Ukraine drones

"Moscow's layered defence against enemy UAVs that was created has allowed us to successfully repel all attacks," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated in a Telegram post.

He highlighted that "this is one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow with drones ever," noting that 10 drones were shot down by Russian air defenses.

Sobyanin also confirmed in an earlier update that no casualties or damage had been reported.

Drone strikes on Moscow remain uncommon. In May, Russia said it downed a drone outside the capital, briefly leading to flight restrictions at two major airports in the city.

Since the conflict erupted in 2022, Kiev has frequently targeted oil and gas installations deep within Russia, some hundreds of kilometers from the border, framing these strikes as "fair" retaliation for attacks on its own energy infrastructure.

On Sunday, Ukrainian drones hit an oil storage facility in Russia's southern Rostov region, igniting a massive fire, according to the regional governor.

As of Tuesday, the blaze in Proletarsk city continued, with approximately 500 Russian firefighters engaged in efforts to extinguish it.

MNA/PR