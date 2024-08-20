Iran’s response to Israel may not be repeating past operation

Brigadier General Naeini said that, today, the criminal Zionist regime has accepted defeat, and even the American politicians have acknowledged, so that they have not yet achieved any of their malicious goals.

The Iranian people are intelligent and they know that the commanders of the Armed Forces evaluate all the situations at the highest decision-making levels and make accurate and calculated decisions and change the enemy's calculations with effective measures.

"Time is on our side and the waiting period for this response to the criminal Zionist regime may be prolonged," Brigadier general Naeini emphasized.

For now, the Zionist regime must remain in an imbalanced situation, and Iran's response may not be a repetition of the previous operations, he said, adding that the response scenarios are not the same, and Iranian commanders have the experience and tactic of punishing the enemy effectively and are not prone to the hasty action.

No attack on Iran's targets has been left unanswered, and the enemy must wait for the calculated and accurate strikes at the appropriate time, IRGC spokesman added.

MNA